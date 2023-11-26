Brandon Royval next fight: When is the UFC flyweight contender fighting next? All you need to know 

Amongst the pound-for-pound most exciting fighters in MMA, Brandon Royval is finally getting his chance to compete for UFC gold.

The UFC's no. 4 ranked flyweight contender, who is 5-2 inside of the octagon, will face divisional champion Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event of UFC 296. The fight will be a rematch, as 'The Cannibal' had initially submitted Royval with a rear naked choke back in 2021.

Pantoja is coming off of a Fight of the Year contender in his title win against Brandon Moreno at UFC 290. The champion is no stranger to exciting fights either, setting the scene for an iconic end to 2023.

Brandon Royval's UFC career

After several memorable fights, it is easy to forget that Brandon Royval is just getting accustomed to the UFC.

On his debut, Royval was thrown to the wolves against former title challenger, Tim Elliott. However, Royval hit the ground running, defeating Elliott with an arm-triangle choke in a Fight of the Night.

'Raw Dawg'' followed up his impressive introductory fight with another Fight of the Night win over Kai Kara-France on the pay-per-view main card of UFC 253.

After two high-profile losses to Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja, Royval rebounded with exciting signature wins over Rogerio Bontorin, Matt Schnell, and Matheus Nicolau. In just seven UFC fights, Royval has already earned four post-fight bonuses.

After his last win over Nicolau, Royval revealed his emotional family situation with his brother currently being incarcerated. The emerging contender exclaimed his hatred of being on the preliminary portion of future events due to his brother being unable to watch the fights from prison.

After bursting onto the UFC scene during the COVID-19 pandemic, many fans saw a title shot coming for Royval. The Factory X product will be a betting underdog against Pantoja but never fails to deliver an exciting fight.