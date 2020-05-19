Arjan Bhullar

Brandon “The Truth” Vera knows his credentials as the ONE Heavyweight World Champion will be truly tested when he takes on India’s "Singh" Arjan Bhullar later this year. However, Vera welcomes the challenge with open arms and is delighted to share the Circle with the Commonwealth Games Wrestling Gold Medalist.

“I’m very excited to be fighting Arjan Bhullar and to defend our ONE Heavyweight World Title.I think he is probably the best candidate to come face me.”” the 42-year-old said.

Bhullar arrived at The Home Of Martial Arts in October 2019 at ONE: CENTURY PART II. The heavyweight hero captured the hearts of millions in India with an impressive outing against Mauro “The Hammer” Cerilli.

The Olympian neutralized much of Cerilli’s offense, connecting with huge punches and using his wrestling to carve his path to success. Though he could not knock “The Hammer” down, his striking was enough to earn him the unanimous decision nod.

“Arjan has more gas than most heavyweights, and that’s something really different about him. He knows how to pace himself. Most heavyweights don’t know how to pace themselves. I’m going to have to push and test and poke in different places that he is not used to.”” the Filipino-American said.

Brandon Vera

Vera is full of respect for upcoming opponent Bhullar

Surprisingly, what impressed Vera the most were not Bhullar’s grappling tricks and that everlasting gas tank; instead, it was his skills in the “sweet science.”

“This guy has amazing boxing that nobody’s talking about,” Vera said. “This guy’s boxing is ridiculous. His head movement is crisp. He’s fast, and he likes to stay in the pocket.”

Despite speaking highly of his foe’s attributes, Vera has repeatedly proven that he is “The Truth” in the Circle. The World Champion owns four first-round knockouts as a heavyweight.

As confident as he is, Vera is certain the American Kickboxing Academy standout will be his biggest test in ONE Championship. Because of that, he has nothing but reverence for the Indian martial arts icon.

“Arjan Bhullar is the real deal,” he said. “I respect this guy tremendously.”