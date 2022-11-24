Ahead of ONE Championship’s return to Manila, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong has been speaking about the return of Brandon Vera.

The promotion offers a couple of huge cards for the weekend, as ONE on Prime Video 5 and ONE 164 will see the circle return to the Philippines.

Along with a host of world championship fights, the return of Brandon Vera is sure to add even more star power to the stacked cards.

After Chatri Sityodtong had spoken about Brandon Vera’s comeback, the former heavyweight world champion responded with some words of praise for the ONE Championship CEO.

In an interview with CNN Sports Desk, ‘The Truth’ said:

“And for the record, sir Chatri, your breakdown is exactly what's going on in camp. You are an amazing technician of the sport.”

After over a year outside of competition following his loss to Arjan Bhullar, Vera will return in just a few weeks in a place that has been incredibly significant in his career.

‘The Truth’ has gone 4-0 when competing in Manila with ONE Championship, with four first-round knockouts that made up his heavyweight world championship reign.

Vera will face Amir Aliakbari at ONE 164 on December 3 in a huge fight for the former champ.

“Mad respect to Brandon” - ONE Championship CEO gives props to Brandon Vera for accepting Amir Aliakbari bout

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently had words of praise for Brandon Vera for accepting his next fight. At ONE 164, the former heavyweight world champion will face Iranian wrestler Amir Aliakbari.

Speaking with CNN Sports Desk, Sityodtong spoke about the former ONE heavyweight world champion:

"Brandon is a true champion, a true warrior, a true Filipino hero to the whole world because I mean, to accept a fight like this, of this magnitude to come back to the Philippines, and fight such a genius KO artist, mad respect to Brandon."

With Vera’s legacy in the sport, ‘The Truth’ could’ve easily returned against a far less dangerous and hungry opponent. Sityodtong continued:

"He could have chosen an easy opponent. He's a superstar, so he could have chosen anybody. But we gave him this because we thought it was something that Filipino fans would just be all over. And again, there's genuine bad blood. So this is going to be fun."

The heavyweight showdown has been booked for ONE 164 on December 3 in Manila, Philippines at the Mall of Asia Arena.

