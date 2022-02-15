Brandon Vera details favorite off-camera experience on ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’

Former ONE heavyweight world champion ‘The Truth’ Brandon Vera had way too much fun filming The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition as a special guest athlete, he admits. But he also had a handful of memorable experiences off-camera, too.

The 44-year-old Filipino-American mixed martial arts veteran appeared in several episodes of the hit reality television show produced by ONE Championship and Singapore-based Refinery Media.

In a recent interview with ONE, Vera couldn’t help but recall his favorite moments when the cameras stopped rolling.

Brandon Vera said:

“What you guys didn’t get to see is me having dinner with Chatri [Sityodtong], twice, and the education I received that evening just from listening to that man talk about life and things. And being actually able to have dinner with Chatri and have his time for an hour or two, just to hang out and talk, man, it was a huge deal. So Chatri, thank you very much, boss. I appreciate you.”

Sityodtong, ONE Championship’s charismatic chairman and CEO, and the focal point of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, is unlike any other boss of a global mixed martial arts promotion.

Many athletes talk positively about being able to interact with Sityodtong as a peer, rather than as the head honcho of a billion-dollar organization.

Vera says it is those special moments where he can connect with Sityodtong on a deeper level, and spend time with other esteemed cast members, that made his experience on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition truly special.

“I had so many good memories. I’ll share a couple with you and then tell you my favorites. Dinners with Chatri, dinner with Ben Askren, dinner with Sage [Northcutt]. Learning a lot from different people. Hanging out with the crew, everyone was so, so perfect. It couldn’t have gone better.”

Brandon Vera has the utmost respect for candidates on the show

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition invites 16 global candidates from around the world to compete in a series of physical tasks and business challenges. At stake is a US$250,000 job offer to work directly for Sityodtong as his protege in business for an entire year.

After thousands of applicants from all over the global sent in their audition tapes, only a select few were chosen. Despite their differing backgrounds, each one had something unique to offer to the show.

Brandon Vera can’t pick a favorite himself and says he has the utmost respect for all candidates selected to participate.

“Honestly, everybody stood out. To get on that show, I can only imagine the ringer you’d have to go through, and the qualifications you need. I was just listening to everyone speak. Everyone was impressive to me.”

You can catch Brandon Vera and the entire 13-episode first season of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition streaming now on Netflix in over 150 countries.

Edited by Harvey Leonard