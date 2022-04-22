"This is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" - Brandon Vera loves Jarred Brooks, Bokang Masunyane and Joshua Pacio art

The only thing hotter than the Jarred Brooks and Bokang Masunyane matchup is the artwork hyping up their bout.

ONE Championship shared a piece from Singapore-based artist Muhammad Firdaus of Studio Moonchild, depicting the world title eliminator for the ONE strawweight world title.

The caption reads:

“Who's next in line for the CHAMP? 🏆 Second-ranked contender Jarred Brooks and top-ranked Bokang Masunyane clash THIS FRIDAY for a shot at Joshua Pacio's ONE Strawweight World Title! 🤩 @the_monkeygod @littlegiant_bk @joshuapacio”

Firdaus, who goes by @freakyfir on Instagram, masterfully captured what’s at stake for both Brooks and Masunyane ahead of their match at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

In the artwork, ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio looms in the background of the two top contenders in the division. ‘The Passion’ will surely have his watchful eyes on the fight to see who will emerge as his next challenger.

In the comments, former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera couldn’t find enough fire emojis to express his appreciation for the poster. He said:

“This is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

A well-done poster can certainly hype everyone up, including new fans. One fan admitted:

“I barely even watch ONE FC and by looking at this poster, it got me hyped somehow smh 🔥🔥”

A fan of ‘The Monkey God’ also made his thoughts known in the comments. He said:

“Jarred Brooks has been on a rampage since joining ONE. Can't wait for this bout!”

The world title eliminator between Bokang Masunyane and Jarred Brooks could steal the show

Both Jarred Brooks and Bokang Masunyane have two impressive wins in the circle. Their third win will land them a world title shot, so both are looking to get the W in style.

During their sit-down interview with ONE Championship, both claimed they'd secure a knockout victory despite having wrestling backgrounds. Masunyane already owns an incredible knockout over former world title challenger Rene Catalan.

Meanwhile, Brooks owns a stoppage in ONE Championship as well, but it came via submission of Joshua Pacio's teammate Lito Adiwang.

Whether or not we see a knockout on Friday night will certainly not be because of a lack of trying from the two tough warriors. Catch their bout at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

