Brandon Vera picks winner between Xiong Jing Nan and Ayaka Miura

Brandon Vera knows a thing or two about dominating the competition. He recently offered his thoughts on fellow dominant world champion Xiong Jing Nan’s match at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

Xiong will defend the ONE strawweight world title for the sixth time when she faces Ayaka Miura this Friday, January 14 in Singapore. At the blockbuster event, she'll look to clear another name off the ranked challengers for her gold.

Ahead of their match, Vera easily picked a victor in the event’s featured bout.

“I’m always going with Xiong Jing Nan. Always, always. Panda! Panda! Panda!”

The Filipino-American is clearly a fan of the Chinese star, as he also has no doubt on how the 'The Panda' will end the match.

“Her hands! Her nasty hands. Putting them on the chin and putting that girl to sleep!”

‘The Truth’ reigned the heavyweight division with a string of first-round knockouts. With that in mind, it’s no surprise he is enamored by the Chinese star’s explosive fighting style.

“It’s not just that [her hands are] crisp, it’s that 'The Panda' doesn’t care. In the fight world, in our sport, you have to be down to see. Panda’s down to see. She’s down to throw hands and see what happens. And that is exciting. That’s what I want to see as a fan. And Panda, she’s all about, ‘Let’s find out what happens.’”

Xiong Jing Nan and Ayaka Miura are confident in stopping each other

In a battle that sees the striking prowess of Xiong Jing Nan and the grappling mastery of Ayaka Miura, both fighters have expressed confidence in stopping the other.

‘The Panda’ is eager to show that doubts about her stopping power are unfounded. Miura thinks that her opponent’s ground game is only at a 6-7 rating on a scale of 10.

However, Xiong’s dominance over the division has her as an overwhelming favorite in the upcoming matchup. Top-ranked strawweight Tiffany Teo, who has faced both fighters in the past, also believes that the world champion will easily dominate this matchup.

Still, anything can happen in the Circle and all predictions will be thrown out the window once the bell rings for their January 14 faceoff.

Edited by Harvey Leonard