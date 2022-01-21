Brandon Vera seeks to help heal the scars of those affected by mental health

Brandon Vera has always been looking to make the world a better place to live in. Recently, 'The Truth' shared that he got involved in a foundation that aligns with his values.

From saving a sea turtle on the beach to finding various ways to raise money for charity, Brandon Vera's latest advocacy now is to raise awareness about mental health.

In a recent interview, Brandon Vera shared his involvement in a newly-formed non-profit organization called the SCAR’d Foundation, saying:

“We’ve been talking a lot and wanting to give back. They were talking about creating this foundation instead of giving money to somebody where you don’t know how much of that money is going where it needs to go. I told them, my whole thing with foundations is to have boots on the ground. A lot of people give money and think they’re doing something, but I want you to come out and smile with me and make a difference in people’s lives.”

According to its website, the SCAR’d Foundation assists in healing the scars of those affected by mental health – the sick, the poor, first responders, family and friends mentally, physically and spiritually SCAR’d by trauma.

The website quotes Vera's main motivation as to why he got involved with the foundation as part of its Board of Directors:

“With all our differences and opinions, one thing the world over can agree on is that mental health isa hugely important matter; not only in the US, but the Philippines, Asia and worldwide.”

Brandon Vera hopes to bring his mental health advocacy to the Philippines

While Brandon Vera grew up in the United States, he has always stayed connected to his Filipino roots. As such, he also hopes that his advocacy on mental health could reach the Philippines.

The 44-year-old experienced a real Filipino upbringing under the guidance of his Filipino father, Filipina grandmother and Filipina stepmother.

In 2016, he decided to relocate to the Philippines, where he now lives part-time, which only helped him immerse in the culture deeper.

Vera shared how much it would mean for him to extend the reach of The SCAR’d Foundation to the place he now calls home:

“Even if I told you it would mean the world, that still wouldn’t be enough to describe how it would make me feel. Mental health issues in Asia are probably one of the most under-talked about, under-valued things in society. As men, you have to man up. Just man up, man up, man up. And you can only man up so many times before you have to talk to somebody before you break. And I think it would mean the world to the Filipino people if they could understand what our chairman has said: it’s okay to not be okay. You just need to talk to somebody about it.”

