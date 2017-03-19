MMA News: Brave Combat Federation 3: Battle in Brazil official weigh-in results

Brave 3: Battle in Brazil Weigh-ins: Lucas Mineiro, Fabian Galvn Cleared for Battle

by Press Release News 19 Mar 2017, 16:58 IST

Weigh-ins for Brave 3: Battle in Brazil at Curitiba

Brave Combat Federation will host its first ever event in Brazil at Curitiba on 18th March 2017. The Bahrain-based Mixed Martial Arts Organization which is also one of the largest in Asia will host Brave 3: Battle in Brazil at the Max Rosenmann arena, in São José dos Pinhais.

The event will be headlined by the featherweight battle between Lucas Martins and Fabian Galvan. Fabian representing Mexico defends the record of eight wins and only one loss, coming from three consecutive wins. Lucas Mineiro is also on a three-win streak and defends his 18-win and three-loss record.

Frankie Edgar made his presence felt at the weigh-ins ceremony. He will be taking up the role of a commentator for the very first time at Brave Combat Federation’s event.

The two-time UFC Featherweight title contender and a former UFC Lightweight champion will be in Brazil for the first time to make his presence felt at the ringside for Brave 3: Battle in Brazil.

The card also features some of the biggest contemporary stars of Brazilian MMA including ex-Bellator star Diego Marlon, ex-WSOF star Marcel Adur, Brazilian Fighter of the Year in 2016 Luan "Miau" Santiago, Marcos "Pirata" and Cristiano "Pequeno" Souza.

Brave 3: Battle in Brazil has also taken up the social cause to aid the treatment of a one-year-old child with a rare condition in Curitiba by donating the box office profits for the upcoming fight night towards his treatment.

Apart from the social initiatives, Brave has been successful in partnering with the combat sports apparel and equipment manufacturer Venum. The Brazilian brand has signed a deal with Brave Combat Federation to be the official fight gear partner for Brave 3: Battle in Brazil.

A longtime sponsor of many MMA legends including UFC fighters, the Brazilian fight gear company is one of the primary brands manufacturing apparel and equipment for various combat sports including mixed martial arts, boxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and karate.

The announcement came as a huge win for the Bahrain-based global MMA promotion as Venum had already decided not to work with any Zuffa fighters due to the new Reebok deal.

The card of the event is as follows:

MAIN CARD

Lucas Mineiro vs Fabian Galvan

Thiago Monstro vs Carlston Harris

Jeremy Smith vs Marcos Pirata

Luan Santiago vs Ivan Castillo

Julio Cesar Morceguinho vs Fernando Colman

Felipe Efrain vs Walel Watson

PRELIMINARY CARD

Ivan Lopez vs Marcel Adur

Jon Olivar Jr vs Rogério Bontorin

Cristiano Pequeno vs Cristian Quiñonez

Max Lima vs Bruno Roverso

Brave Combat Federation has also announced a star-studded edition titled - Brave 4: Unstoppable, at IPIC Arena in Abu Dhabi on 31st March 2017.

The stacked fight card features some of the hottest stars in Asian MMA. The highlight of the event will be the clash for the Featherweight championship between Algerian superstar Elias Boudegzdame and former UFC fighter Masio Fullen.

