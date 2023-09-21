"Brazil, you're a dump!" - When Colby Covington turned heel and lashed out at 'filthy animal' crowd in São Paulo

Colby Covington is one of the most polarizing figures in MMA and the entire combat sports world. This, however, hasn't always been the case.

Once upon a time, Covington conducted himself in a quiet and respectful manner, preferring to allow his work inside the octagon do the talking for him.

This all changed in 2017, when the UFC allegedly threatened to cut him from the roster due to him not having an exciting fighting style, as well as his lack of an entertaining personality.

So, with a matchup against Demian Maia on the horizon, Colby Covington, who was on a four-fight win streak, was beyond frustrated.

Expand Tweet

He felt slighted and mistreated by the promotion. After beating the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace at UFC Fight Night 119, 'Chaos' was subjected to jeers and death chants from the Maia's hometown crowd in São Paulo, Brazil.

So when Daniel Cormier conducted the post-fight interview, Colby Covington erupted:

"Brazil, you're a dump! All you filthy animals suck! I got one thing to say, Tyron Woodley, I'm coming for you! If you don't answer the front door, I'm gonna knock it in and I'm gonna take what's mine, that welterweight belt!"

That post-fight interview has entered UFC folklore and marked Covington's rebirth as a star that fans either love or hate.

He became a controversial character by exaggerating his real-life political leanings, becoming one of the few MMA fighters to embrace the pro-wrestling dynamic of heels and faces.

Now, he is scheduled to face Leon Edwards for the welterweight title at UFC 296. The bout marks his third time fighting for the title, and may very well be the last if he comes up short again.

Colby Covington's many feuds

As someone who courts controversy, Colby Covington has drawn the ire of countless fighters on the UFC roster, even losing one of his dearest friendships after he and Jorge Masvidal clashed.

Things escalated to the point of 'Gamebred' allegedly assaulting him outside of a Miami Papi Beach steakhouse.

Expand Tweet

Other fighters with whom he has feuded include Kamaru Usman, to whom he has lost twice, Dustin Poirier, who he has never fought, and Jon Jones, who 'Chaos' has claimed is responsible for his welterweight title bout with Leon Edwards not taking place in the co-main event of UFC 295.