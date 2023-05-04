BREAKING: Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy rematch to serve as co-main event on Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz card

The newest addition to the Nate Diaz-Jake Paul card, set to go down on August 5, will include Amanda Serrano facing Heather Hardy in a rematch. The two will square off in the co-main event leading up to the Paul-Diaz bout.

Marc Raimondi broke the news that Serrano vs Hardy will be the co-main event, with the undisputed featherweight title on the line. Ariel Helwani tweeted:

"Amanda Serrano x Heather Hardy 2 will serve as the co-main on the Jake Paul x Nathan Diaz card on Aug. 5 in Dallas, per a release. Undisputed featherweight title on the line. Serrano beat Hardy in 2019. First reported by @marcraimondi"

Serrano previously faced Hardy in 2019, defeating her via unanimous decision and capturing the featherweight title. Represented by Jake Paul's promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, Serrano last dropped a close fight to Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden.

With a win over Heather Hardy, Serrano is most likely to pursue a rematch with Taylor. Given how their first fight went down, fans can expect a back-and-forth affair.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz to follow Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy, KSI offers to be the replacement

While the Serrano-Hardy fight is set to be the co-main event, there is still a little bit of doubt surrounding the main event itself. Given Nate Diaz's recent legal troubles, KSI, the YouTuber-Boxer, offered to step in as a replacement in case Diaz is unable to make the fight.

Diaz was recently arrested on an assault charge after he choked a man unconscious in a street brawl in New Orleans. He turned himself in and was later granted bond, but it is unclear if legal complications will prevent him from fighting Paul on August 5.

KSI took to Twitter and offered to be the replacement, provided the fight would be at 185 lbs without any sort of rehydration clause. Paul subsequently accepted KSI's offer. This prompted Nate Diaz to respond. He took to Twitter and said:

"Lol why Dont u to scared pussys just fight each other august I'll fight someone who can really fight"

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Lol why Dont u to scared pussys just fight each other august

I’ll fight someone who can really fight Lol why Dont u to scared pussys just fight each other august I’ll fight someone who can really fight https://t.co/93sYpseNNf

As of this moment, reports have suggested the bout is not in jeopardy and so, fans should expect to see Diaz face Paul come August 5.

