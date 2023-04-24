Breaking: Nate Diaz charged with assault for New Orleans street fight, arrest warrant issued: Police

It appears as though an arrest warrant has been issued for Nate Diaz after the former UFC title challenger was involved in a street fight in New Orleans this past week.

Diaz is being charged with second-degree battery after video surfaced online of him choking out Rodney Peterson, who many thought was Logan Paul. The altercation took place after the Stockton native attended a Misfits Boxing event in support of his teammate Chris Avila. NOPD spokesperson Karen A. Bourdie told MMA Fighting that he is not in custody at the moment.

She said:

"There has been an arrest warrant issued - he is not in custody."

It wasn't the only confrontation that Diaz was involved in that night, as there was another video that surfaced online of him throwing a water bottle at reality TV star Chase DeMoor while they were at the event.

It's important to note that in the state of Louisiana, the punishment for the offense can be a maximum of up to 8 years in prison, a fine of up to $2000, and or both. It remains to be seen to what extent the punishment will be handed down to the former TUF winner.

Chase DeMoor challenges Nate Diaz to a fight after altercation at Misfits boxing event

Chase DeMoor @ChaseDeMoor Just a message to the new Charmin mascots, @NateDiaz209 can’t wait to watch you get retired. As for your goons. Bunch of wipes twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Just a message to the new Charmin mascots, @NateDiaz209 can’t wait to watch you get retired. As for your goons. Bunch of wipes twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/a2TGycOucm

Following his altercation with Nate Diaz at the Misfits Boxing event in New Orleans, Louisiana, Chase DeMoor took to Twitter to issue a challenge to the former UFC title challenger.

DeMoor uploaded a video and challenged the Stockton native to a 5-minute fight and offered to even do it in a cage, saying:

"Nate, if you're watching this, bro, get yourself locked in a cage with me for five minutes, bro. I promise you, I'mma show you what that forty pounds difference feels like, bro. You're soft. Jake [Paul], handle my light work."

It will be interesting to see what transpires now that an arrest warrant has been issued for the brawl that took place involving the former TUF winner after the event.

