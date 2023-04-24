The numerous brawls Nate Diaz and his crew have been in throughout the years are proof that they are not to be trifled with. The younger Diaz sibling recently went on a rampage in New Orleans after his teammate Chris Avila's boxing bout against Paul Bamba.

Rodney Petersen, who resembles Logan Paul, was recently embroiled in a brawl with the former UFC star. Diaz, who was in attendance to cheer on teammate Chris Avila at the Misfits Boxing event on Friday night in New Orleans, was escorted out of the arena following a heated altercation with Chase DeMoor.

Rodney Petersen, who likes to attract attention by drawing comparisons to YouTuber Logan Paul, was filmed confronting Diaz. Petersen was rendered unconscious by Diaz's standing guillotine choke, which caused him to collapse and hit his head on the concrete.

Fight fans are now claiming that the whole episode was perhaps staged. It is worth noting that Nate Diaz is set to make his boxing debut against the younger Paul sibling, Jake Paul, later this year in August.

With all that in mind, one fan alleged:

"The more I learn about this Logan Paul look-a-like...It's his whole online gimmick that he looks like him. He does this influencer boxing sh*t. He made a TikTok with the dude Nate threw the bottle at. I think he purposely got himself choked out in public."

Tommy Toe Hold @TommyToeHold



-it's his whole online gimmick that he looks like him

-he does this influencer boxing shit

-he made a tik tok with the dude Nate threw the bottle at



https://t.co/UrutKlWZoC

The fan further added:

"I'm not saying Nate is in on it. I'm saying this guy wanted to get into it with Nate for the clout, for the possibility of this blowing up."

Tommy Toe Hold @TommyToeHold

Another fan wrote:

"This whole thing was a work this is what this influencer stuff is. It’s ridiculous."

Creider @Cdelmar8Cdelmar

Yet another fan wrote:

"I mean if he’s not pressing charges then I’m sure he did it on purpose lmfao."

Joey @JoeyDodd8

Check out some of the tweets below:

Mmba @BaddieForChrist

john garscia @johngarscia

kallan Bellamy @BellamyKallan

Conor McGregor offers his prediction for the upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing clash

Nate Diaz is scheduled to make his professional boxing début on August 5 against Jake Paul, a YouTube star-turned-boxer. Paul has a perfect record of 4-0 against mixed martial arts (MMA) competitors, which includes victories over the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

Conor McGregor has fought Nate Diaz twice before, and the Irishman has maintained an ambivalent relationship with the American. The pair have shown an interest in rematching for a trilogy contest. In a recent interview with Inside Fighting, McGregor predicted the boxing match between Diaz and Paul, predicting the former UFC fighter will get the victory:

"I think Nate Diaz slaps the head off him, and I look forward to seeing it."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below:

