Watch: Nate Diaz's teammates let their fists fly while surrounding Chase DeMoor in alley outside Misfits Boxing at New Orleans

Nate Diaz was in attendance at the recent Misfits Boxing event, where several members of Diaz's team appeared to get into a brawl with influencer Chase DeMoor.

Diaz was in New Orleans to watch his teammate Chris Avila compete against Paul Bamba. DeMoor fought against Stevie Knight, a popular YouTuber, earlier in the evening and was sitting behind Diaz when he allegedly began hurling insults at the Stockton native.

In a now viral clip, Nate Diaz turned around and threw a water bottle at Chase DeMoor before the pair were separated.

Footage has now emerged of several members of the Diaz camp getting into a brawl with DeMoor outside the arena where Misfits Boxing was hosting the event.

Watch the video below:

Chase DeMoor took to Twitter following the incident and said this:

"Nate Diaz decided to get mad and throw a prime bottle on me, that’s cute bro... just next time don’t run. And stop spending your nights in the club trying to use your dried up MMA career to pull college girls while you’re out in New Orleans."

See the post below:

Chase DeMoor @ChaseDeMoor Nate Diaz decided to get mad and throw a prime bottle on me, that’s cute bro @NateDiaz209 just next time don’t run. And stop spending your nights in the club trying to use your dried up MMA career to pull college girls while you’re out in New Orleans Nate Diaz decided to get mad and throw a prime bottle on me, that’s cute bro 😂 @NateDiaz209 just next time don’t run. And stop spending your nights in the club trying to use your dried up MMA career to pull college girls while you’re out in New Orleans

Nate Diaz has never shyed away from confrontation, having been involved in several scuffles in his career. Towards the end of last year, Diaz and his team were involved in an incident with Jake Paul's security, where one of Paul's team members was struck by a beer.

Diaz's affinity for using beverages as projectiles is well-known, with the most infamous example being the UFC 202 press conference with Conor McGregor. The incident is the sole reason that all Monster energy cans are now empty at UFC press conferences.

Bobby Green predicts Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul - "Round six, he goes down"

Bobby Green is set to take on Jared Gordon at UFC Fight Night 222 this weekend. He appeared in front of the media at the pre-fight press conference and was asked to share his thoughts on Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul, which is set to take place in August.

Green has been helping Diaz with his preparations for his boxing debut, and was asked to give a prediction for the bout. 'King' stated that Paul's basic skillset won't be able to trouble Diaz, and that the Stockton native's striking style could suit boxing more than MMA. He said this:

"All we have to do is worry about a stupid right hand [from Jake Paul]. When it comes to boxing, he don't really got boxing like that... The kid has power, wait 'til you let [Nate] put that size on, he's gonna have some power too. I think we might sleep Jake..."

He continued:

"I can shield up and the big glove, it protects more [from punches]. In MMA [the punches] still get through, so I think [Diaz's] style is even better for boxing. I don't think Jake gets past six rounds. Round six he goes down."

Watch the video below from 5:40:

Poll : 0 votes