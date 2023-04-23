Conor McGregor recently shared his prediction for Nate Diaz's upcoming boxing debut, but his comments didn't sit too well with Jake Paul, who has let his feelings known on social media by challenging the Irishman to a fight.

'The Problem Child' has been at odds with 'The Notorious' for a number of years after calling for a clash in the squared circle with the former two-time UFC champion. The YouTube star has started to be taken seriously after showing up and not only competing against but also beating combat sports legends.

In a rant on social media, Jake Paul called for a co-main event spot on the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano card against Conor McGregor after the UFC star insisted that Nate Diaz would "slap the head off" the internet sensation.

"I'm a better boxer than you Conor and will do what you couldn't by knocking Nate out. After Nate, let's box as the co-main event on the same night as Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano in Dublin. But since you're not your own boss, you will hide behind Dana or just drink the rest of your life away. August 5, you will see."

Despite losing in his first and only boxing match against Floyd Mayweather over half a decade ago, Conor McGregor has expressed an interest in returning to the ring and continuing in his fighting journey.

If Jake Paul manages to keep winning and raising his standing in the sport, aside from his clear feud with fellow YouTuber KSI, the former Disney star would likely love to share the ring with the Dublin native the most.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Is it official and when will it take place?

While it may seem like a pipe dream, the reported fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz is, in fact, official. The two have been involved in a verbal back-and-forth for some time but their bout agreement was announced earlier this month.

The pair are set to collide at 185lbs, a weight class the fan-favorite mixed martial artist has never competed at before, which is likely to be a huge advantage for the entertainer-turned-boxer.

The event, set to be co-promoted by Most Valuable Promotions and Real Fight Inc., will unfold on August 5 with the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz battle understandably headlining the PPV.

