Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Nate Diaz getting involved in yet another street brawl, Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, and more.

#3. Nate Diaz chokes a TikToker unconscious on the street

A video where ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz was seen choking out a man unconscious started doing the rounds on social media on Saturday night. Many thought the man on the receiving end of the Stockton native's chokehold was Logan Paul due to the resemblances in their facial features.

Fight Mate @FightMate Nate Diaz Chokes out Logan Paul on the Street... Nate Diaz Chokes out Logan Paul on the Street... https://t.co/78Fxj6hh7J

It turns out that the man Diaz assaulted is a TikToker by the name of Rodney Peterson and he is aware of being a Logan Paul doppelganger. The similarities are so close that it even had UFC president Dana White fooled and concerned.

In retaliation, Peterson has sent a threatening message to Diaz, vowing to "knock him the f*** out" the next time they come face to face.

[ Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered as a result…Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered as a result…[🎥 Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] https://t.co/X9YvM2NKbY

#2. Bobby Green walks off from the UFC press conference mad over no-contest

Bobby Green was visibly upset at the press conference over the no-contest ruling of his UFC Vegas 71 fight against Jared Gordon.

After a strong start from Green, an attempted jab ended in an accidental clash of heads, forcing the referee to step in. What many people thought was a finish turned out to be a headbutt and resulted in a no-contest.

Enraged, Green stormed out of the press conference after aiming a profanity-laden rant at the reporters. In response to Amy Kaplan's question about how he was feeling, Green said:

"Did you ask me a question about my feelings before? You know how - f**k it, we’re gonna let some feelings out today. F**k this, f**k this, and f**k this. I get it, I get it, we f*****g clashed heads... They want to try to slide me on my money. That’s what I am mad about. I need my money, bro. I need my money."

It is understandable that Green was upset about being robbed of his win money as well as a potential bonus.

Kaplan later joked it off on Twitter.

Amy Kaplan @PhotoAmy33 Welp, that might be the last time I ask Bobby Green about his feelings #UFCVegas71 Welp, that might be the last time I ask Bobby Green about his feelings #UFCVegas71 https://t.co/BhFN6H1mh9

#1. Gervonta Davis breaks the Drake Curse

Drake bet on Saturday night's massive boxing match, like he often does, and ended up winning a substantial sum. He is usually known for jinxing the luck of the fighter he bets on, which has given rise to the term 'Drake Curse' in sports media. However, this time, he did not get it wrong.

In Stake betting slips posted on his Instagram, Drake revealed that he had wagered $1 million on 'Tank' winning and $15k each on him winning in the first, second, and third rounds.

With Davis finishing Garcia with a vicious liver shot in the seventh round, Drake missed out on the latter payouts. However, he made $1.38 million from Davis winning the bout.

