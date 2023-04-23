Logan Paul lookalike threatens Nate Diaz after getting choked out, shows off bloodied head injury

TikToker Rodney Petersen, the Logan Paul lookalike, has issued a warning to Nate Diaz after the Stockton native choked him out in a recent street fight.

Petersen uploaded a video to social media where he showed off his gruesome head injury and also promised to knock Diaz out the next time he comes across him.

"So, I don't know what the hell I did to Nate Diaz but I'm telling you what, I'm gonna knock him the f** out when I know what's coming. Like, you caught me off-guard, dude. What, you think I was Logan? What the f**k?!"

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered as a result…Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered as a result…[🎥 Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] https://t.co/X9YvM2NKbY

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz is notorious for getting into brawls outside the octagon. Diaz was in attendance for the recent Misfits boxing event in New Orleans. The Stockton native was there to attend his teammate Chris Avila's fight.

Midway through the event, Diaz got into an altercation with reality TV star Chase DeMoor. Diaz threw a water bottle at DeMoor, which caused security to intervene and escort the MMA star out of the arena.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Nate Diaz with an absolute BULLET Nate Diaz with an absolute BULLET https://t.co/bJ72dVJKfl

After the culmination of the event, Diaz and his team got into a brawl on the streets of New Orleans. A video of the incident went viral where Petersen can be seen trying to calm Diaz down. But the Stockton native put Petersen in a submission hold, landed a few knees to the body, and then proceeded to choke him unconscious.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Nate Diaz choking a man out in a street fight after attending his teammate Chris Avila’s fight on the Misfits Boxing show in New Oreleans last night…



[ @PaulLABamba] Nate Diaz choking a man out in a street fight after attending his teammate Chris Avila’s fight on the Misfits Boxing show in New Oreleans last night… ‼️ Nate Diaz choking a man out in a street fight after attending his teammate Chris Avila’s fight on the Misfits Boxing show in New Oreleans last night…[🎥 @PaulLABamba] https://t.co/3sgu3Fac6F

MMA personalities react to the Nate Diaz brawl in New Orleans

Nate Diaz's antics on the streets of New Orleans drew out reactions from various MMA personalities. Former rival Conor McGregor appeared amused by the Stockton native's actions and let it be known on Twitter.

McGregor said that Diaz was on a rampage and cheered him on his endeavor.

"Hahaha Nate on a rampage tonight! Let's go Nate! hahaha."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Conor McGregor reacts to the video of Nate Diaz choking a man out in a street fight last night… Conor McGregor reacts to the video of Nate Diaz choking a man out in a street fight last night… https://t.co/RyWQ9tt4wf

UFC president Dana White also saw footage of the brawl. Like many others, White mistook Rodney Petersen for Logan Paul but later got clarification on the same.

"Is that Logan Paul?... That guy's head bounced like a f***ing basketball... No, he is way too skinny. Logan Paul is a big motherf****r."

Dexerto @Dexerto



https://t.co/k4yodMeXy6 Dexerto @Dexerto Nate Diaz choked out Logan Paul’s lookalike in a New Orleans street following the Misfits 6 event Nate Diaz choked out Logan Paul’s lookalike in a New Orleans street following the Misfits 6 event https://t.co/1SV34jER6j Dana White and Adin Ross react to Nate Diaz putting Logan’s lookalike to sleephttps://t.co/k4yodMeXy6 twitter.com/dexerto/status… Dana White and Adin Ross react to Nate Diaz putting Logan’s lookalike to sleephttps://t.co/k4yodMeXy6 twitter.com/dexerto/status…

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney also shared a hilarious meme related to the entire Diaz-Brawl saga on the internet.

Poll : 0 votes