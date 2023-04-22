UFC lightweight shares hilarious meme as he reacts to Nate Diaz's antics at Misfits Boxing event

Terrance McKinney shared a funny meme related to Nate Diaz choking someone out on the streets of New Orleans.

On Friday night, Diaz supported his close friend Chris Avila by attending the Misifts Boxing event called MF & DAZN X Series 6: JMX vs. Le’Veon Bell, which took place inside the XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Once the event ended, the Stockton native hit the legendary Bourbon Street, where he found himself in a street fight.

The video evidence begins with the brawl already taking place. Members of Diaz’s team were seen in a physical altercation as the Stockton native stood by them and prepared for action. The former UFC lightweight title challenger got involved and choked a Logan Paul lookalike unconscious.

Since the video emerged on social media, there have been endless memes and jokes created about the situation. McKinney, a UFC lightweight, joined the fun by re-posting a Twitter post from an account called Out Of Context MMA. The meme showed Jon Jones’ legendary submission win against Lyoto Machida, with the caption saying:

“Nobody: Nate Diaz on the streets of New Orleans at 3am: ”

Nate Diaz throws water bottle at reality TV star at Misfits Boxing event

It’s no secret that Nate Diaz tends to find himself in physical altercations. Before choking someone out in the streets, the 38-year-old MMA fighter almost got into a fight at the Misfits Boxing event. Diaz was sitting ringside when Netflix TV star Chase Demoor said something that he didn’t like.

Diaz decided to turn around and launch a water bottle at Demoor, leading to security needing to step in. Between the water bottle situation and the street fight, it’s fair to say that the Stockton native had a normal Friday night by his standards.

Diaz last fought in September 2022, defeating Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event. During his post-fight interview, he announced that he would be temporarily leaving the UFC to pursue other opportunities.

On August 5, the 38-year-old is competing in his debut professional boxing fight against former YouTuber Jake Paul. The event will be promoted by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and Diaz’s Real Fight Inc.

