Nate Diaz's notorious brawls: A look at some of the former UFC star’s most infamous altercations 

Nate Diaz is infamous both inside and outside the octagon as one of the toughest fighters on the planet. On more than one occasion, his brawls have also taken place outside the confinement of the cage.

There have been numerous occasions where Diaz's hot temper has boiled over and chaos has ensued. Most recently, the 38-year-old choked a man unconscious at a Misfits Boxing event.

On Friday night, Nate Diaz was in the building to support Chris Avila, a member of his team. The peace didn't last long, however, as Diaz was later filmed throwing a bottle at Chase DeMoor, a Misfits boxer sitting in the crowd. The former UFC fighter was then escorted from the building but was caught brawling in the street soon after.

Another instance of Diaz's antics was at UFC 279 in September 2022. The former UFC fighter was due to face Khamzat Chimaev in the last fight of his contract as the card's main event. The pair were involved in a backstage brawl that led to Dana White canceling the pre-fight press conference as a matter of safety.

'The Strikeforce Brawl' is perhaps Nate and his brother Nick Diaz's most infamous altercation. The brawl took place in Nashville in 2010, following Jake Shields successfully defending his middleweight title against Dan Henderson.

During Shields' post-fight speech, Jason Miller entered the cage and demanded a rematch with Shields. Chaos then ensued as Miller was suckerpunched by the Diaz brothers and one of the wildest scenes in MMA history took place.

Belal Muhammad channels his inner Nate Diaz ahead of UFC 288 bout against Gilbert Burns

No.4-ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad is preparing for the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Gilbert Burns (No.5) at UFC 288 next month.

The pair's bout was only put together days ago, but its importance cannot be overstated. The winner of their matchup will almost certainly be next in line for a shot at the 170-pound title.

Despite its significance, 'Remember the Name' has refused to let the occasion get the best of him and sees his bout against 'Durinho' as a career-defining moment. According to Muhammad, who appeared on the Anik & Florian Podcast, this fight is his "Nate Diaz moment." He said:

"It's my Nate Diaz moment. The Nate Diaz-Conor McGregor. This guy's taking everything I worked for. I wanted the Khamzat [Chimaev] fight, they gave it to Gilbert. I wanted the [Jorge] Masvidal fight. They gave it to Gilbert. Now they're talking about Gilbert fighting for a title... You want to give him everything that I want? I'm going to have to take it from him."

