Watch: When Jason Miller was beaten up by the Diaz brothers and the Stockton crew inside the cage at Strikeforce

Jason Miller is regarded as one of the most polarizing figures in MMA history. ‘Mayhem’ Miller gained notoriety not only for his achievements in the sport of MMA but also for his life outside the cage.

One of the most infamous incidents in Jason Miller’s long and storied MMA career was the “Strikeforce Nashville brawl”. The brawl took place during a live TV broadcast and witnessed Miller get attacked by Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, and other members of the Diaz brothers’ Stockton crew aka “The Skrap Pack”.

It was on April 17, 2010 that the Strikeforce: Nashville fight card took place. The event was headlined by a Strikeforce middleweight title matchup between defending champion Jake Shields and challenger Dan Henderson.

Shields, a close friend and longtime teammate of the Diaz brothers, successfully defended his title by beating Henderson via unanimous decision.

During Shields’ post-fight interview inside the cage, Jason Miller somehow managed to sneak past security personnel despite being unauthorized to do so. Miller then interrupted the interview and asked Shields:

“Where's my rematch, buddy?”

In his previous fight, Shields had beaten Jason Miller via unanimous decision in 2009. Miller was apparently there to demand his rematch. Nevertheless, Shields and his friend Gilbert Melendez shoved Miller away. Nick Diaz then got involved and threw a punch at Miller, which, in turn, sparked a huge brawl inside the cage.

Pandemonium ensued, as Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, Gilbert Melendez, Jake Shields, and other members from the Cesar Gracie Jiu-Jitsu team attacked Jason Miller. Thankfully, Dan Henderson’s corner persons and the security personnel at the event broke up the brawl and rescued Miller.

Jason Miller recently made headlines due to his arrest on charges of domestic violence

Jason Miller’s last MMA fight was a second-round submission loss to Mattia Schiavolin at Venator FC 3 in May 2016.

As reported by TMZ Sports, Jason Miller was arrested on September 10, 2021 on charges of domestic violence. Miller has had several run-ins with the law in the past. He’s reportedly being held at the LAPD Valley Jail in Los Angeles, California. Jason Miller’s bail is set at $1.385 million.

Jason "Mayhem" Miller was arrested for felony domestic violence this morning in L.A., but refused to go quietely, allegedly fighting with cops who were forced to tase the former MMA star. https://t.co/x5CVGMf2Bg — TMZ (@TMZ) September 10, 2021

