How many times has former UFC fighter Jason Miller been arrested?

Jason Miller has been arrested on a total of 15 occasions. He's been consistently in trouble with the law since 2011. The 40-year-old's last MMA fight was more than five years ago.

Earlier today, Miller was arrested on charges of felony domestic violence in Los Angeles, according to a report obtained by TMZ. The report stated that a woman called the police shortly before 3 am. When the cops arrived at the scene, they found her with injuries to her face and neck.

As police approached Miller, who was apparently inside the house, the former UFC star resisted arrest, which forced the LAPD to tase him. After being handcuffed, he was taken to the nearest hospital to receive treatment, and subsequently transported to police custody.

Miller, throughout his career, has been infamous for his notoriety inside and outside the cage. His first arrest happened in 2011 after he allegedly assaulted his sister at a house party.

Since then, 'Mayhem' has received a slew of charges, including trespassing, domestic battery, contempt of court, driving under the influence (DUI), burglarizing, vandalizing, grand theft auto and more.

Even before his first arrest, Jason Miller sparked a brawl at a Strikeforce event following Jake Shields' win over Dan Henderson in 2010. He was beaten up inside the cage by the Stockton crew after he interrupted Shields' interview and asked for a rematch.

Jason Miller's UFC record

Jason Miller joined the UFC for the first time in 2005. Fighting Georges St-Pierre on the back of an impressive six-fight win streak, 'Mayhem' fell short in his promotional debut. He was then released by the UFC.

Miller was rehired by the Dana White-led promotion in 2011. However, his second UFC run wasn't memorable either. He lost two consecutive fights against Michael Bisping and C.B. Dollaway.

With an 0-3 UFC record, Miller was sent packing by the UFC for the second time. Dana White publicly announced he had to let Miller go because of his "backstage antics," although he didn't expand on the exact details.

Before his bout against Dollaway, Jason Miller noted he would retire from the sport if he lost his third UFC fight. In 2016, he competed in his last fight against Mattia Schiavolin at Venator FC, the leading MMA promotion in Italy.

