Jason Miller in trouble with the law again

Jon Jones gets into trouble, Jason Miller says, hold my beer. Although his run in the UFC was officially only three fights, (going 0-3), in his 15-year career he faced a who's who list of stars. And he himself became a bit of a folk hero.

The former middleweight, "Mayhem" was kind of like a Diaz brother, without the pazazz. And this is far from his first run-in with the law. It is though his 1st in a while.

Jason Miller in trouble with the law

Jason Miller was officially arrested on August 21st and is being held without bail. Which says a lot, due to the majority of prisoners being released right now due to COVID-19 fears. Right now he's sitting in a Newport Beach California jail.

The charges as of now are felony counts of first-degree burglary, unlawful taking of a vehicle, and grand theft auto, all while on probation for a domestic violence case. Some of his past charges have been: a 2014 standoff with SWAT, stalking, other domestic violence incidents, vandalism, and violating restraining orders.

After every incident Mayhem has done the mea culpa, stating it will be the last time he gets into trouble. The 39-year-old does show some of the classic symptoms of CTE with his rage. Right now with another UFC star, Mike Perry getting into his own trouble, they could sit him down and use Miller as an example.

On the local circuit though he managed to pick up 19 wins via finishes out of his 23. He did close his career out on a three-fight skid, two in the UFC, against Michael Bisping and C.B. Dollaway, and then in Italy for Venator FC 3 to Mattia Schiavolin.

Two of his better submission wins come against Robbie Lawler at Icon Sport in 2006, and Kazushi Sakuraba in 2010. He did have decent runs in Strikeforce and Dream. But it was always his away from the cage issues that forced organizations to let him go. If the charges stick, and if found guilty across the board, he's looking at a major sentence.