After months of speculation, online squabbling, and backstage brawls, a date has been set for the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz showdown. The fight is set for eight rounds with 10-ounce gloves at 185 pounds. DAZN will be the exclusive global distributor of this PPV event.

Diaz left the UFC on amicable terms after his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. In the post-fight interview, he mentioned "taking over another sport." Prior to leaving the organization, Diaz assured UFC president Dana White that he would not be fighting Paul inside the boxing ring. The most recent announcement, however, shows that the Stockton native has changed his mind and will fight Jake Paul after all.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 youtu.be/FPcI6kuX_ZI



Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz - Official Fight Trailer Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz - Official Fight Trailer youtu.be/FPcI6kuX_ZIJake Paul vs Nate Diaz - Official Fight Trailer

Dana White spoke to the media following the successful conclusion of UFC Kansas City. The UFC president expressed his thoughts on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight, as well as whether the Stockton native will return to the UFC. Speaking about the fight, White said:

"I don't want to sh*t on other people's fights like Oscar De La Hoya does..... No... I don't want to talk about the fight. Neither guy is my guy. There's no need for me to comment on it. I wish them the best. I hope they make a gazillion dollars."

Further speaking on Diaz's potential UFC return, White added:

"We love Nate. I don't know.... Let's see."

Diaz hinted at a UFC return after his upcoming fight against Jake Paul. It remains to be seen whether Nate Diaz's devoted fan base will witness his return to the UFC in the future.

Catch White's comments below:

Jake Paul views the upcoming clash against Nate Diaz as a "do-or-die" situation

On August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will engage in an eight-round boxing bout at 185 pounds.

MVP Updates @mvpupdates_ (Via inside fighting) Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz has reportedly done 20,000 Pre-sale sign ups in the first 36 hours(Via inside fighting) Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz has reportedly done 20,000 Pre-sale sign ups in the first 36 hours‼️ (Via inside fighting) https://t.co/RnpJU90hme

This will be Diaz's first fight since becoming a free agent following the conclusion of his tenure with the UFC. The Stockton native had been seeking potential fights outside the octagon and ultimately settled on a boxing match with Paul.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, will make his comeback after suffering his first professional boxing loss to Tommy Fury in February via split decision. There had been discussion of an immediate rematch, but Paul will now face Diaz.

Previewing the upcoming clash in a Twitter video, Paul stated:

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations. Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long.”

Poll : 0 votes