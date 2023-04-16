Who won the UFC fight last night (April 15, 2023)?

The UFC paid their second ever visit to Kansas City for a fight night on April 15. Former featherweight champion Max Holloway took on surging contender Arnold Allen in the headliner of the card which went down at the T-Mobile arena in Kansas City, Missouri.
Holloway put on an absolute striking clinic, using his evident reach advantage to pick Allen apart from distance. Despite 'Blessed' evidently outpointing Allen, it wasn't a thoroughly lopsided affair. 'Almighty' came out swinging for the fences in the final frame but it was too little too late. Holloway earned a unanimous decision win, also crossing 3000 significant strikes over his UFC career.
Catch the highlights below:
Perennial featherweight contender Edson Barboza took on the up-and-coming Billy Quarantillo in the co-main event of the night. 'Junior' slept Quarantillo with a sneaky straight knee midway through the opening round.
Azamat Murzakanov earned a decision win over Dustin Jacoby in a light heavyweight clash, while Ion Cutelaba knocked out Tanner Boser in another.
Bantamweight veteran Pedro Munhoz shut down retirement talks with a technical masterclass against Chris Gutierrez, earning a lopsided decision win. Meanwhile, veteran lightweight Clay Guida dropped a decision against Rafa Garcia to start the UFC Kansas City main-card action.
Brandon Royval scored a first-round KO win over Matheus Nicolau in a prelims matchup that Dana White acknowledged as an essential title eliminator.
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen full card results
Main card
Max Holloway def. Arnold Allen via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
Edson Barboza def. def. Billy Quarantillo via KO (knee) (2:37 of Round 1)
Azamat Murzakanov def. Dustin Jacoby via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Ion Cutelaba def. Tanner Boser via TKO (punches) (2:05 of Round 1)
Pedro Munhoz def. Chris Gutierrez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Rafa Garcia def. Clay Guida via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Preliminary Card
Bill Algeo def. T.J. Brown via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:40 of Round 2
Brandon Royval def. Matheus Nicolau via KO (knee and punches) (2:09 of Round 1)
Zak Cummings def. Ed Herman via TKO (punches) (4:13 of Round 3)
Gillian Robertson def. Piera Rodriguez via verbal submission (armbar) (4:21 of Round 2)
Daniel Zellhuber def. Lando Vannata via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-27)
Denise Gomes def. Bruna Brasil via TKO (punches) (2:42 of Round 2)
Gaston Bolanos def. Aaron Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Joselyne Edwards def. Lucie Pudilova via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)