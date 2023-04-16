Max Holloway's spectacular unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen at the recently concluded UFC Fight Night in Kansas City impressed MMA pros and fans alike. The former UFC featherweight champion once again demonstrated why he remains a perennial threat to Alexander Volkanovski's reign despite losing to the Australian three times in the UFC.

Allen entered the bout with a perfect record in the UFC, having won 10 consecutive bouts since making his début in 2015. The Ipswich native appeared determined to deliver a statement-making performance. A victory over Holloway would have immediately placed him in the title contention picture.

Holloway thwarted Allen's intentions by demonstrating patience and showcasing experience en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Following Holloway's decisive victory over Allen, the MMA community flocked to Twitter to express their admiration for him. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski wrote:

"Max showing great fight IQ and experience. High level fight…well done lads. #UFCKansasCity"

Former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson wrote:

"Max took that IMO…. He is masterful out there. Totally in his element. born for it. #UFCKansasCity"

Elsewhere, middleweight contender Marvin Vettori wrote:

"Hell of a fight! @Arnoldbfa keep your head up! You’ll be back #UFCKansasCity"

Check out some of the reactions below:

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen: What went down at UFC Kansas City?

Max Holloway once again demonstrated why he is the featherweight division's undisputed contender, scoring a unanimous decision over Arnold Allen at the recently concluded UFC Fight Night event in Kansas City.

The fight began with Allen establishing control of the octagon and trying to land bigger shots. Holloway, the self-proclaimed "best boxer" in the UFC, fought from the southpaw stance, a radical departure from his usual orthodox stance. The Hawaiian peppered Allen with crisp combinations whenever he closed the distance and did just enough to evade Allen's power shots. At the conclusion of the round, it appeared that Holloway had done enough to secure the first round.

Midway into the second round, Max Holloway set a new UFC record, becoming the first fighter in the history of the organization to surpass more than 3000 career significant strikes. Allen's face began to show the ravages of the cumulative damage, but he did have some success with his left hand.

In the championship rounds, Max Holloway's years of experience competing at the top level against the best fighters in the featherweight class began to shine through. 'Blessed' was effortlessly outstriking Allen, but the up-and-coming British contender would not go down without a fight.

Arnold Allen came out guns blazing in the final round, but Holloway was wise to his opponent's offensive threats. In the end, the judges scored the fight unanimously in favor of Holloway (49-46, 49-46, 48-47).

