BREAKING: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol reportedly has a date and venue 

The potential boxing match between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol has long been a hot-button topic in the world of combat sports. Much to the delight of fight fans worldwide, the bout is reportedly set to take place this year in the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the undisputed 175-pound championship.

According to boxing journalist Dan Rafael, if Turki Alalshikh can reach an agreement with Beterbiev's promoter, the fight will take place on June 1. He tweeted:

''Per sources, the Beterbiev vs. Bivol undisputed light heavyweight title fight, while not signed yet, has no impediments, and the fight is being planned for June 1 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. #boxing @Turki_alalshikh''

Bivol currently holds the WBA (super) and IBO light heavyweight belts. In his most recent matchup, the 33-year-old squared off against Lyndon Arthur on Dec. 23 last year at the Day of Reckoning boxing event in Saudi Arabia. He put on a dominant performance against Arthur, winning the IBO light heavyweight title and keeping his WBA (super) light heavyweight title.

Bivol, during his in-ring interview following his victory against Arthur at the Day of Reckoning boxing event, declared that he wants to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion by facing the winner of the Beterbiev-Callum Smith fight next.

"I would say that it was good sparring for me. Lyndon, he was in good shape. I'm glad [at] the end of the year I got this fight and now I see my way to my goal. [I want to be] undisputed against the winner of Beterbiev and Smith. I hope this fight will happen in 2024."

Meanwhile, Beterbiev retained his WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight titles by defeating Smith via TKO on Jan. 13, 2024. He improved his record to 20-0, with all of his wins coming via knockouts.