BREAKING: B.J. Penn arrested again for allegedly violating temporary restraining order weeks after being charged with family abuse

The fall of MMA legend B.J. Penn continues to spiral as the former UFC champion was arrested once again. He was reportedly arrested for violating a temporary restraining order tied to a family dispute.

According to a report by Big Island Now, Hawaii Island police confirmed that Penn was taken into custody Thursday morning after entering a Hilo residence. Penn reportedly shared the house with his mother.

Officers say the entry breached the terms of a restraining order that had been extended earlier this week. Penn was processed at the local station and released on $3,000 bail. Reports also suggest that he's now scheduled to appear in family court Friday morning.

This arrest adds to the woes and troubling episodes as Penn has now been arrested four times in just over two weeks. He was initially charged with allegations of abuse against his 79-year-old mother, Lorraine Shin, who accused her son of psychological torment.

Court filings detailed claims that Penn had become increasingly delusional, alleging his mother was an imposter who killed his real family to seize control of family property. A judge has since ordered Penn to stay at least 100 feet away from his mother and 100 yards from her residence or workplace. The temporary restraining order now runs until late November.

B.J. Penn responds on Instagram as mental health concerns mount

B.J. Penn has taken to Instagram in defiance of growing concerns over his mental health. He posted a graphic questioning why he should be hospitalized for sharing his views online.

The post, which includes news clips about a proposed mental health evaluation, was accompanied by a caption dismissing legal actions against him as punishment for telling the truth. This follows multiple arrests involving alleged abuse of his mother and violations of a restraining order.

Penn captioned the post:

"Imagine having to go to a mental hospital for a tweet or an Instagram post that you put up to find out who the rulers are. All you have to do is see who tries to incarcerate or asylum you after telling the truth #hawaii"

Check out B.J. Penn's Instagram post below:

