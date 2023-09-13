Breaking: Bellator 300 not the end, 2 title fights announced for Bellator 301 to be held on November 17

It appears as though Bellator 300 will not be the end of the promotion as they recently announced that Bellator 301 will be taking place on November 17 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

On today's episode of The MMA Hour, it was announced that Bellator 301 will be headlined by two title fights. Reigning welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov will make his second title defense as he takes on Jason Jackson in the main event. The unbeaten welterweight champion is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Logan Storley, which improved his MMA record to 27-0.

In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis will make his third title defense as he takes on interim bantamweight champion Patchy Mix. Pettis is coming off his impressive unanimous decision win over featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire. Meanwhile, Mix is coming off his first-round knockout win over Raufeon Stots, which saw him become interim bantamweight champion and win the Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix.

It remains to be seen whether the promotion will announce any additional events or if the event in Chicago will serve as their big finale should they be purchased by the PFL.

Lightweight Grand Prix semi-final added to Bellator 301

Bellator 301 is shaping up quite nicely as the event will also feature a lightweight Grand Prix semi-final bout between Alexandr Shabliy and former lightweight champion Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire.

'Peresvet' earned his spot following his third-round TKO win over Tofiq Musayev. 'Pitbull' also earned his semi-final spot following a third-round TKO win over reigning RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto 'Satoshi' de Souza. It was impressive, especially considering de Souza was a short-notice replacement for former featherweight champion A.J. McKee.

Shabliy and Freire will look to book their place in the Grand Prix finals, where they will earn a lightweight title shot against the winner of the other semi-final bout between Brent Primus and champion Usman Nurmagomedov. Like past Bellator Grand Prix tournaments, the winner will earn a $1 million grand prize and a Grand Prix championship.

