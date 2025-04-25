BREAKING: Chris Eubank Jr. misses weight ahead of Conor Benn clash and faces $500,000 fine

Chris Eubank Jr. has missed weight on both attempts ahead of his clash with Conor Benn on March 26 in London, England. Ahead of the weigh-ins, concern was expressed by Benn's team about Eubank Jr.'s ability to make the 160-pound limit at middleweight.

An underlying feeling that something could go awry began to brew when Eubank Jr. was late for the start of the official weigh-ins on March 25. Many, including Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn, felt that it was a sign that 'NextGen' was struggling with the weight cut.

Upon his arrival at the weigh-ins, the IBO middleweight champion hit the scales at 160.2 lbs on his first attempt before weighing in at 160.05 lbs in his second attempt. He will now be fined $500,000 after narrowly missing the weight limit.

It has been confirmed that the rehydration clause that stipulated that 'NextGen' could weigh no more than 170 pounds at the weigh-ins on the day of the fight will still go ahead as expected.

Following the completion of the official weigh-ins, Ring Magazine broke the news on X, writing:

"Chris Eubank Jr. weighed 160.2 lbs on his first attempt at today's official weigh-in for the Conor Benn fight, then weighed 160.05 lbs on his second and final attempt. He will be fined $500,000, per the weight clauses in the contract, and cannot exceed 170 lbs at the same-day weigh-in tomorrow morning or he'll face a further penalty."

Conor Benn shares immediate reaction to Chris Eubank Jr. missing weight

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn are just one day away from their scheduled bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England. The bout is three years in the making after their first fight, scheduled for October 2022, fell through after Benn failed two pre-fight drug tests.

With both fighters having faced two different opponents in the time since their first fight collapsed, they are more than ready to go to war in a true bad-blood matchup. While there have been no drug-test failures ahead of their upcoming bout, disaster struck in the Eubank Jr. camp after he missed weight.

Following the news of 'NextGen' missing the 160-pound limit, Benn shared a Jerry Maguire-inspired reaction on X. He wrote:

"Show me the motherf**king money!"

