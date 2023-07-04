BREAKING: Conor McGregor finally breaks silence on next fight in massive update

Conor McGregor is already looking forward to his octagon outing, and the Irishman recently claimed that he's already begun preparing for it.

'The Notorious' is expected to make his highly anticipated return to action against Michael Chandler sometime later this year. However, his absence from the USADA testing pool has complicated matters, and many fans began speculating that McGregor isn't planning to fight anytime soon.

It seems Conor McGregor has taken note of the public scepticism and recently took to social media to clear the air. The former two-division champion tweeted a simple message to provide an update on his future in the UFC and potentially hinted at a fight being booked. He wrote:

"I look forward to my upcoming fight. I am well in preparation."

Conor McGregor hasn't featured in the octagon since his brutal loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, which also saw him fracture his leg. After undergoing intense physical therapy and rehab, McGregor is seemingly raring to return.

McGregor is currently on a two-fight losing streak, having lost two fights in a row to Poirier. He last tasted victory against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020 and has gone 3-2 in his last five outings.

