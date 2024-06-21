Breaking: Conor McGregor reveals injury which forced him to withdraw from UFC 303 Michael Chandler fight: "Chael shut your pie hole"

Conor McGregor recently broke his silence on the reasoning behind his withdrawal from UFC 303 and revealed the injury he sustained. The Irishman also took aim at Chael Sonnen and refuted his claim that he pulled out due to a rehab stint.

'The Notorious' was scheduled to make his octagon return following a three-year layoff against Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 on June 29. The event was highly anticipated and slated to be a success as it had already been confirmed to have generated the largest live gate in the promotion's history.

The former two-division UFC champion tweeted a series of photos including an x-ray, which indicates that he pulled out due to a broken toe along with a caption. McGregor took a jibe at Sonnen and put the speculation to rest. He wrote:

"Chael shut your pie hole, ho*. You tap from ground and pound."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

McGregor's tweet regarding his injury and Sonnen [Image courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA - X]

What did Chael Sonnen say about Conor McGregor?

Chael Sonnen generated plenty of discussion among the MMA community as he claimed that there was possibly more to Conor McGregor withdrawal from UFC 303.

During the latest episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy, 'The American Gangster' shared his thoughts on the situation surrounding the pullout. Sonnen mentioned that McGregor and Michael Chandler are both involved in alcholic brands but one of them is in rehab, which insinuated that he was referring to the Irishman. He said:

"What incredible irony that both sides [McGregor and Chandler] have these massive interests in alcohol and one side is in middle of rehab for substance abuse including alcohol. Not that that has anything to do with this...Did it just get hot in here?...The big guy came out and said it. He wasn't supposed to talk about that."

Check out Sonnen's claims about Conor McGregor below:

