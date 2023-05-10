Breaking: Dana White reveals star-studded fight card for UFC 290 at the T-Mobile Arena 

Going live on social media earlier today, Dana White announced a star-studded UFC 290 card which includes six current and former champions. The event is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena and will commence on July 8.

The promotion is known always to stack the International Fight Week cards and this year will be no different. Fans are in for a treat as they witness multiple title fights, huge matchups with championship implications, rising stars who look destined for the top, and a legendary fighter making his last walk to the octagon.

In a post on social media, Dana White insisted he is "happy to announce" such a stacked card for UFC 290 and revealed the bout lineup for when the event gets underway in two months' time.

"International Fight Week is coming back to Vegas on July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena, and I am happy to announce that we have finished the main card. Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will headline to unify the featherweight belt... The co-main event will feature another incredible matchup. Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja... Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis will determine who will fight Israel Adesanya next for the middleweight title... I found Robbie Lawler when he was 19 years old, and UFC 290 will be the final fight of his amazing career."

Alongside the stacked fights on the card, Jalin Turner looks to continue his impressive form when he meets Dan Hooker in the cage. Tresean Gore will be out to silence the doubters and hand Bo Nickal his first loss in the sport.

Who was the UFC 290 main event supposed to be before Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez?

While fans are likely in for a treat with the featherweight title unification clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez, Dana White had plans for a high-profile matchup to headline UFC 290 instead.

Following his return to the sport and sensational debut in the heavyweight division, Jon Jones called for a Stipe Miocic fight, with all signs then pointing to International Fight Week as the destination for the bout.

The two seemingly couldn't come to an agreement and 'Bones' first defense of his new title still has no announced opponent. Although it's unclear, the 35-year-old's next outing could be his last, which would have made July 8 that much more special.

