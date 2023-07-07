BREAKING: Deiveson Figueiredo has verbally agreed to fight Dominick Cruz for bantamweight debut; potential timeline disclosed

Deiveson Figueiredo reportedly has a date for his bantamweight debut against Dominick Cruz. 'Deus da Guerra' claims to be in advanced talks with the former bantamweight champ for a potential clash in September.

As per Figueiredo, the deal is as good as done and he is only awaiting the arrival of the contract.

The former UFC flyweight champ recently told Portuguese outlet, Quinto Quarto:

“The hammer looks like it's already been beaten. Just need the contract to arrive. I'm training. I hope it works out so we can make it happen." [Translation: Google]

Deiveson Figueiredo also claims to have 95% recovered from an eye injury he suffered in his fourth and last flyweight title fight against Brandon Moreno at UFC 283 in January. Looking forward to being welcomed by Dominick Cruz at 135 lbs., 'Deus da Guerra' further said:

“I'm already 95% better. Even with a fight already almost scheduled. My manager is talking. It will now be for September. Let's see if we close now. I want to test myself at 61.2 kg. Dominick Cruz is a former champion, too good guy. Talented from the start. Fighting him will be a great satisfaction" [Translation: Google]

Igor Ribeiro @eiigorribeiro

Deiveson Figueiredo está muito perto de fechar sua estreia nos pesos-galos. O ex-campeão peso-mosca negocia para enfrentar Dominick Cruz, em setembro. O acordo verbal está feito!



🗨️"Meu empresário está conversando. Será agora para setembro"

quintoquartobr.com/lutas-e-mma/de… EXCLUSIVO!Deiveson Figueiredo está muito perto de fechar sua estreia nos pesos-galos. O ex-campeão peso-mosca negocia para enfrentar Dominick Cruz, em setembro. O acordo verbal está feito!🗨️"Meu empresário está conversando. Será agora para setembro" EXCLUSIVO! 🚨Deiveson Figueiredo está muito perto de fechar sua estreia nos pesos-galos. O ex-campeão peso-mosca negocia para enfrentar Dominick Cruz, em setembro. O acordo verbal está feito!🗨️"Meu empresário está conversando. Será agora para setembro" quintoquartobr.com/lutas-e-mma/de…

Deiveson Figueiredo hasn't fought anyone except Brandon Moreno since December 2020, going 1-2-1 before finally deciding to move up. Meanwhile, Cruz is coming off a fourth-round TKO loss against Marlon Vera that snapped a two-fight winning streak.

Poll : 0 votes