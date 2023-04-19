BREAKING: Documentary featuring intimate moments of Israel Adesanya's life set to premiere on June 11

An upcoming documentary is set to offer viewers an inside look at the personal life of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The film, which features intimate moments from Adesanya's life, is scheduled to premiere on June 11 at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival.

The documentary promises to provide fans with an unprecedented glimpse into the champion's private world, showcasing the highs and lows of his life and career. Through never-before-seen footage and candid interviews, viewers will gain insight into Adesanya's journey to the top of the UFC, as well as his personal struggles and triumphs along the way.

Check out the official poster below:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Israel Adesanya’s feature film documentary is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11.



Renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has revealed that the upcoming documentary on UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will delve into some of the most intimate aspects of his life. Helwani claims that the film will follow 'The Last Stylebender' from his childhood through his rise to the top of the UFC, exploring themes such as masculinity, bullying, mental health, and the art of fighting. The film is likely to showcase the champion's struggles and triumphs, shedding light on the obstacles he has overcome on his path to greatness.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani “The film follows Israel through the ups and downs of his childhood and career tapping into masculinity, bullying, mental health and the art of fighting and dance,” Israel’s business partner, co-manager and long-time friend Ash Belcastro said. “The film follows Israel through the ups and downs of his childhood and career tapping into masculinity, bullying, mental health and the art of fighting and dance,” Israel’s business partner, co-manager and long-time friend Ash Belcastro said.

The upcoming documentary on Israel Adesanya is not the first of its kind in the world of MMA. In fact, back in 2017, a documentary on former two-division champion Conor McGregor was released and quickly became a massive hit with fans.

McGregor's documentary, titled "Notorious," provided an intimate look at the Irishman's rise to fame and his meteoric success in the UFC. The film was praised for its raw and unfiltered portrayal of McGregor, showcasing both his charismatic personality and his relentless drive to be the best.

Israel Adesanya gets treated like a hero on New Zealand's roads with a Haka ceremony

Israel Adesanya was greeted with a joyous reception in his home country of New Zealand after his triumphant victory at UFC 287. The newly crowned middleweight champion was given a hero's welcome by the locals, who organized a grand ceremony to celebrate his remarkable achievement.

One of the most memorable moments of the event was the performance of a traditional Haka dance by a group of fervent fans, a gesture of deep respect and admiration for Adesanya's extraordinary accomplishment.

Check out the grand reception below (from 1:15 onwards):

'Izzy's' stunning win was truly a sight to behold, leaving fans and experts alike in awe of his exceptional skills and unwavering determination. Originally hailing from Nigeria, the talented fighter proved his mettle on the global stage, reclaiming the coveted middleweight title in truly spectacular fashion.

Adesanya's remarkable achievement has cemented his status as one of the brightest stars in the world of MMA, inspiring fans and fellow fighters alike with his unwavering passion and relentless pursuit of greatness.

