The Notorious documentary: Where and how to watch Conor McGregor's documentary?

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is without a doubt one of the most popular mixed martial artists in history.

The Irish star's popularity has transcended mixed martial arts, making him easily one of the most recognizable figures not just in sports, but in popular culture as well.

Conor McGregor's journey from an apprentice plumber in Ireland to a multi-millionaire athlete is without a doubt inspiring stuff, and it was the subject of a documentary that was released in November of 2017 aptly entitled 'Conor McGregor: Notorious'

Directed by Gavin Fitzgerald, Conor McGregor: Notorious was filmed over the course of four years, and chronicles Conor McGregor's rise from claiming benefits and living in his mother's extra room to becoming the first person to simultaneously hold UFC world titles in two weight divisions.

Conor McGregor: Notorious provides viewers with an all-access look as well as never-before seen footage chronicling his early days in the UFC to his history-making win over Eddie Alvarez, and then his monumental jump to boxing against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Conor McGregor: Notorious runs for an hour and a half, and has received fairly positive reviews. It scored 7.2/10 on iMDB, and 50% on Rotten Tomatoes. It made $119,054 during it's initial release.

Check out the official trailer below:

'Is the Conor McGregor documentary on Netflix?'

Conor McGregor: Notorious is available on a multitude of streaming services in the United States, including Netflix.

The documentary is also available on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers have the option to rent for $3.99 or buy in high definition for $14.99.

Conor McGregor Notorious is also available on the iTunes Store. Renting will cost $3.99, while buying will cost $14.99.

For subscribers on the Microsoft Store, Conor McGregor: Notorious is available to to rent for $3.99 and to buy for $12.99.

Google Play subscribers also have the option to rent the documentary for $3.99 and buy it for just $9.99

The documentary can also be watched on US-based streaming services such as Fandango and VUDU.

Conor McGregor returns to action against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021.