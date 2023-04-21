BREAKING: Dominance MMA cuts ties with fighter after fight cancellation

The Dominance MMA sports management company, owned by well-known MMA agent Ali Abdelaziz, has severed ties with Ray Borg after the fighter's bout at Bellator 295 was canceled.

The highly anticipated Bellator debut of Ray Borg has been canceled due to weight management issues. Borg, a former UFC fighter, was set to face off against former Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 295 in Hawaii. However, the fight was scratched on Friday, leaving fans disappointed.

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Ray Borg has been scrapped, Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary will now take place on the main card. #Bellator295 update:Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Ray Borg has been scrapped, Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary will now take place on the main card. #Bellator295 update: Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Ray Borg has been scrapped, Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary will now take place on the main card.

The announcement of the fight's cancelation came from Bellator officials, who cited Borg's inability to manage his weight as the reason for the cahnge. This news has not only disappointed fans but has also resulted in the termination of Borg's contract with Dominance MMA management.

'The Tazmexican Devil's' unprofessional behavior and his inability to make weight for the fight led to the company's decision to cut ties with him. The announcement of the termination of Borg's contract was made in a recently published press release:

Damon Martin @DamonMartin Effective immediately, Dominance MMA will no longer represent Ray Borg after his fight with Kyoji Horiguchi was cancelled ahead of #Bellator295 . Statement below: Effective immediately, Dominance MMA will no longer represent Ray Borg after his fight with Kyoji Horiguchi was cancelled ahead of #Bellator295. Statement below: https://t.co/UKtmLMJg3T

Ali Abdelaziz is a customary figure in the realm of mixed martial arts. He is the founder and chief of Dominance MMA Management, a prestigious management firm that represents many of the top fighters in the sport, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, all of whom are former UFC champions.

Ali Abdelaziz has been embroiled in controversy due to allegations of a questionable past. These accusations gained widespread attention when Conor McGregor made public claims against Abdelaziz prior to his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite this, the Dominance MMA head has categorically denied these allegations, stating that they are unfounded and baseless.

Abdelaziz has had a colorful past, having been recruited by the New York Police Department (NYPD) to work as an undercover agent within the Muslims of America group located in Virginia. His services were also shared with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). However, the FBI began to harbor suspicions that Abdelaziz might have been working as a double agent. These doubts increased after Abdelaziz underwent a polygraph examination, raising further concerns about his true allegiances.

