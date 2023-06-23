BREAKING: Erin Blanchfield to take on former title challenger at UFC Singapore in August

Erin Blanchfield steps into the octagon to face off against a formidable opponent in the form of a former title challenger at UFC Singapore on August 26.

'Cold Blooded' and Taila Santos are set to go head-to-head in an explosive women's flyweight showdown. Initially scheduled as the main event for a Fight Night event in February, unfortunate circumstances prevented the bout from taking place as Santos' cornermen were unable to secure visas for the United States.

Erin Blanchfield secured her most significant victory to date by submitting former champion Jessica Andrade in the second round of their main event clash at UFC Vegas 69. This impressive win not only propelled the undefeated 24-year-old up the rankings in the flyweight division but also positioned her as a leading contender for a chance at the UFC gold.

Blanchfield recently made waves when she expressed her interest in competing for the vacant bantamweight championship, following the retirement of the legendary Amanda Nunes.

