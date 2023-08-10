Breaking: European MMA star Abdoul Abdouraguimov signs with PFL, debut set against Brazilian vet

Abdoul Abdouraguimov is one of France's latest MMA exports. The 28-year old is an accomplished mixed martial artist, with a professional record of 16 wins, just one loss and one no-contest. Furthermore, the middleweight phenom is currently riding the wave of a six-fight win streak.

Given his relative youth, near-spotless record and impressive skill-set, he has caught the attention of various MMA promotions. While some fans were interested in seeing how he would have fared in the UFC, Abdoul Abdouraguimov ultimately signed with the PFL, as revealed on Twitter.

Al Zullino @phre



Former ARES welterweight & middleweight champion Abdoul Abdouraguimov (@LazyKingMMA) put pen to paper as he just inked a deal with @PFLEurope.



He's making is debut on September 30, in Paris, France against Brazil's veteran Quemuel Ottoni. IT'S OFFICIAL!Former ARES welterweight & middleweight champion Abdoul Abdouraguimov (@LazyKingMMA) put pen to paper as he just inked a deal with @PFLEurope.He's making is debut on September 30, in Paris, France against Brazil's veteran Quemuel Ottoni. pic.twitter.com/AYCxzu0FSC

The European sensation will take on a fellow streaking fighter, Brazilian veteran Quemuel Ottoni, whose record currently consists of 12 wins and just three losses. The two men will square off in Paris, France on September 30, in what promises to be a stiff test for the Frenchman.

This latest acquisition marks the PFL's continued interest in establishing a foothold in the MMA market. It's recent signing of Francis Ngannou is similarly important, as 'The Predator's' status as the former UFC heavyweight champion likely makes him the face of the PFL, at least until further notice.

Now with Abdoul Abdouraguimov joining the ranks, the promotion's roster is set to feature more talent. Many expect Abdouraguimov to become an immediate championship threat.

He is a former simultaneous two-division champion at ARES FC, having captured both the promotion's welterweight and middleweight titles. Whether he manages to reach those heights in the PFL remains to be seen.

Besides Abdoul Abdouraguimov, who else can the PFL count on as stars?

Unfortunately, the PFL isn't the most star-studded promotion in MMA. That, however, isn't to say that it's completely bereft of quality fighters. The PFL boasts the likes of Francis Ngannou, one of the most fearsome fighters in the sport's history. Furthermore, it also has Olympic gold medalist judoka Kayla Harrison.

Even the consensus best female boxer in the world, 'GWOAT' Claressa Shields is a PFL fighter, having recently signed a contract extension with the promotion. Controversial influencer boxer Jake Paul is also signed to the PFL, with his future MMA debut certain to attract many viewers eager to see him truly tested.