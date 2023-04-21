Create

BREAKING: Fighter misses weight by 4lbs, fight at UFC Vegas 71 cancelled

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Apr 21, 2023 19:56 GMT
In a surprising turn of events, women's flyweight fighter Priscila Cachoeira missed weight by four pounds ahead of her scheduled preliminary card bout against Karine Silva at UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes. The event is set to take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, United States, on April 22, 2023.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff confirmed the news on his Twitter handle, stating,

"Cachoeira 130 lbs. Four pounds too heavy. #UFCVegas71."
With the Brazilian unable to make weight, the fight has now been canceled. Further details on the matchup are awaited.

It is not uncommon for fighters to miss weight in combat sports, and there are established protocols in place to handle such situations. It will be up to the athletic commission to decide if any penalties or adjustments will be levied as a result of the weight miss and what those will be.

Weight cutting is a challenging and sometimes controversial aspect of combat sports, with fighters often pushing their bodies to extreme limits to make weight for their respective divisions.

