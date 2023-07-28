BREAKING: Fighter misses weight at UFC 291 weigh-ins, fined 20% of purse

The highly anticipated UFC 291 will be held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The main event will feature a rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. The winner of this bout will be awarded the vacant 'BMF' title.

The co-main event will showcase former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who will be making his debut in the 205-pound division. He will be facing the No.3-ranked contender, Jan Blachowicz.

During the UFC 291 early weigh-ins at the host hotel in Salt Lake City, Gaethje successfully weighed in at 156 pounds, with Poirier just below at 155 pounds.

However, Vinicius Salvador missed the mark for his flyweight bout against CJ Vergara, coming in at 128.5 pounds. As a result, Salvador was fined 20 per cent of his fight purse.

Check out the video below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Fight will continue as planned and Salvador has been fined 20% of his purse. Vinicius Salvador missed weight by 2.5 pounds for his #UFC291 flyweight bout with CJ Vergara.Fight will continue as planned and Salvador has been fined 20% of his purse. pic.twitter.com/8fO03JZdov