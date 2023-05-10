BREAKING: Former Glory Kickboxing champion joins PFL

PFL has exciting news for combat sports enthusiasts, as they have announced the latest addition to their global roster - none other than the former Glory Kickboxing welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe. The Cameroon-born fighter, who is based out of France, is all set to showcase his skills in the PFL's upcoming event on June 23.

Cedric Doumbe was all set to compete against Darian Weeks at UFC's debut in Paris last September. However, the fight was called off after the commission in France refused to sanction the bout due to a perceived discrepancy in the fighters' level of experience.

Despite this setback, 'Le Meilleur' has continued to make waves in combat sports and freshly made the transition to MMA in October 2021. With an unblemished record of 4-0, the two-time Glory welterweight champion has proven himself to be a formidable force in the octagon. He also has an impressive 75 victories under his belt in Kickboxing, including a staggering 45 by way of knockout.

PFL has been making headlines of its own, with its 2023 regular season kicking off in style with three events held in Las Vegas in April. The next event is set to take place in Atlanta in June, as fighters gear up for their second regular season bout, with their sights set on qualification for the highly-anticipated postseason.

Ariel Helwani claims that Francis Ngannou is close to signing a new contract with PFL

Ever since Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC, the buzz surrounding the Cameroonian fighter has dwindled, leaving fans wondering about his future in combat sports. While it's widely speculated that he'll make his next move in the boxing world, the latest rumors suggest that he may be 'very close' to signing with the Professional Fighters League.

Renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani hinted that he had a private conversation with the former UFC heavyweight champion, where he gained insight into Ngannou's future plans. Although he didn't reveal any specifics, Helwani strongly suggested that Ngannou could be on the verge of inking a deal with the PFL:

"Francis is very close to signing a new deal with another promotion. According to Francis, he was very upfront about this. They [Ngannou and Chatri Sityodtong of ONE Championship] left the meeting on good terms, but both of them came to an understanding that because he had already verbally committed to someone, it's more than likely he's not going to ONE... I thought it was really interesting when I asked him about PFL, that was the one that really got him fired up."

Check out Helwani's entire remarks below:

