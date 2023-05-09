Francis Ngannou faces criticism for sarcastic response to haters on social media

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is under fire for his recent sardonic riposte to detractors on social media.

The Cameroon-born mixed martial artist posted on his social media handle, flaunting his white Mercedes G-Wagon, while seemingly acknowledging his current situation with various promotions.

'The Predator' posted on Twitter:

"Just out here fumbling the bag."

Francis Ngannou left the UFC in January after failing to reach a new contract arrangement with the organization. The 36-year-old was supposed to defend his heavyweight championship against Jon Jones, but he declined the bout in order to renounce his title and explore other opportunities.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @Hossamalshehr11 hilariously stated:

"Yo bro , told u many times , get away of my car."

Another user @TopGirlKeiko mentioned:

"I don't think you quite know what the phrase means."

@ZtnBlanco remarked:

"Imagine going from potentially knocking out the greatest fighter of all time to doing a 20k max ppv sale with Ante Daliha… that’s why people are saying ur fumbling the bag, we all know ur gonna make more money in PFL than UFC anyways that was obvious man…"

@sulimanfsmf seemed unfazed by Francis Nagnnou's post:

Social media user @nolanholmes11 wrote:

"Buddy has to get that rental returned before they charge him for an extra day."

@HomelanderMMA remarked:

"Paid for that car with UFC money."

@OG_Ruben3 mentioned that Francis Ngannou is running away from a potential match between the reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones:

"And running from the heavyweight champ @JonnyBones."

Francis Ngannou urges supporters not to worry and assures that "everything is under control"

Amidst growing concerns and speculation from his fans regarding his next career move, Francis Ngannou has taken to social media to quell any anxieties. The former UFC heavyweight champion has reassured his followers that everything is under control and that they need not worry.

After parting ways with UFC earlier this year, 'The Predator' has been exploring various options, negotiating contract renewals, and considering offers from several major promotions. Despite reports of a lucrative offer from ONE Championship, Ngannou has yet to sign for any promotion, leading to heightened uncertainty and speculation among his fans.

The Cameroon-born athlete recently wrote on Twitter:

"Don't panic guys everything is under control. #HaveFaith."

While Francis Ngannou's next career move remains a mystery, his recent message to fans has offered some solace to those eagerly awaiting further updates. With an impressive record of 17-3 and a reputation as one of the most formidable heavyweight fighters in the MMA world, Ngannou's decision is highly anticipated by both fans and fellow fighters alike.

