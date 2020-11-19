The return of Conor McGregor is official. According to a report from TheMacLife, The Notorious One has signed the contract for his highly-anticipated rematch against Dustin Poirier.

Sources confirmed to TheMacLife that the rematch between the two former lightweight title-holders is likely to take place in Abu Dhabi. The fight is expected to take place at 155 lbs and should have huge implications, especially after the retirement of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A few weeks ago, McGregor had pledged to donate to Dustin Poirier's Good Fight Foundation charity. After failing to get himself booked for a second fight in 2020, the Irishman was prepared to face The Diamond in a rematch outside of the UFC. Eventually, the UFC offered a deal to the two former featherweights, as both McGregor and Poirier went on to agree on a fight at lightweight.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's first UFC meeting

During the early stages of their careers, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier met inside the Octagon at 145 lbs. The featherweight fight was mostly dominated by McGregor, who eventually went on to secure a vital win for himself over Poirier.

Since that win, Conor McGregor has gone on to win the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles. The Irishman has even ventured into the world of Boxing, facing off and eventually losing to the legendary Floyd Mayweather.

Dustin Poirier, on the other hand, won the interim UFC lightweight title after moving up to 155 lbs. His only title win in the UFC was over former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, as Poirier eventually failed to capture the undisputed 155 lbs title against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Which UFC event is ideal for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II?

Given the star value that both of these fighters possess, it is almost guaranteed that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will headline the pay-per-view they will be fighting on.

The two men can headline the UFC 257 card in early 2021. And as mentioned above, it's likely that the fight takes place on UFC Fight Island in the United Arab Emirates.