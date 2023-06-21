Breaking: Former UFC champions Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum to face off in bareknuckle MMA

It appears as though two former UFC heavyweight champions Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum are set to go old school and compete in a bareknuckle MMA bout.

Accoring to Sherdog's Marcelo Alonso, the former heavyweight champions are scheduled to compete in a bare-knuckle MMA bout for Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Promotions on September 5. The former 'BMF' title holder recently hosted a bareknuckle event that was headlined by an MMA bout between Dillon Cleckler and former TUF season 10 winner Roy Nelson.

Aside from a knockout loss that was later ruled a no-contest, 'Vai Cavalo' is currently 3-2 with his most recent victory being at UFC on ESPN 14, where he submitted former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson via armbar in the first round. However, Werdum has not fought since 2021.

Dos Santos, on the other hand, is currently on a 5-fight losing skid and all via TKO. His suffered his most recent loss against Yorgan De Castro at Eagle FC 47, where he was unable to continue due to a shoulder injury he sustatined in the third-round.

It will be interesting to see who will win the rematch and whether the fight being bareknuckle will be a factor.

What happened when Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum fought in the UFC?

Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum are no strangers to each other as they competed once before in the octagon at UFC 90.

'Cigano' got his hand raised after making quick work of Werdum as it took him only 1:21 to finish him. He dropped 'Vai Cavalho' with a massive uppercut to earn his second straight win inside the octagon.

It was a significant moment for 'JDS' as he put the division on the notice and eventually defeat Cain Velasquez via knockout to become the new heavyweight champion.

