Breaking: Former UFC fighter Jason Miller arrested in Hollywood on misdemeanor charge  

Jason Miller (42) has found himself in trouble with the law again.

The former WEC, Strikeforce and UFC veteran was arrested and booked on a misdemeanor charge in California. The exact reason for why he was charged has not been disclosed yet.

However, per TMZ reports, it was due to 'Mayhem' choking a civilian in Los Angeles. The civilian was apparently a fan of the former MMA fighter and approached him, which led to a verbal spat followed by Miller using his grappling skills to choke out the fan.

Security wound up interfering and freed the fan from Jason Miller. Before police arrived at the scene, Miller had left. 'Mayhem' was arrested the next day and was kept in custody for around 6 hours.

Jason Miller has faced troubles with the law on several occasions. The fighter has been arrested over a dozen times in the past decade.

Jason Miller was the finalist against Michael Bisping at TUF

Miller (24-10-0, 1 NC) had a very successful run in one of the hardest competitions in UFC - The Ultimate Fighter. 'Mayhem' competed on the season fourteen of the TUF. He came up short against British UFC icon Michael Bisping, who defeated Miller in the third round in the finale.

Apart from the TUF stint, Miller competed against the likes of Georges St-Pierre (in UFC), Robbie Lawler (in Icon), Tim Kennedy (Texas Regional), Chael Sonnen (Texas Regional), Ronaldo Souza 2X (Dream 4 and 9), and Jake Shields (Strikeforce).

Miller lost all three of his UFC bouts. The fighter retired from MMA on a three-fight losing skid.

Miller was involved in the infamous Strikeforce brawl following Jake Shields vs. Dan Handerson's bout in 2010. Miller asked for a rematch against Jake Shields to avenge his loss, which led to the brawl that became one of the most iconic moments in Strikeforce history.