Breaking: Francis Ngannou and PFL have come to an agreement, Bellator never made offer, claims Chael Sonnen

It appears as though Francis Ngannou has made his decision on where he will continue his MMA career.

MMA legend Chael Sonnen claims that Ngannou has come to terms with the PFL and that he will be competing in the Smartcage. Sonnen also made an interesting revelation that Bellator, who have the ability to offer boxing as part of their deal with Showtime, never submitted an offer for the former UFC heavyweight champion.

He wrote:

"BREAKING NEWS: Bellator never submitted an offer to Francis. PFL and Francis have come to an agreement...I cannot assure you that Francis is ever going to compete again, but if he does, it will be in the smart cage. You’re welcome"

'The Predator' hasn't competed since earning a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane to unify the heavyweight championship at UFC 272. He then had knee surgery and negotiated a potential contract renewal with the promotion. He eventually declined their offer and became a free agent.

It will be interesting to see what the PFL have planned for Ngannou should he return to competition this year. He has been open that he wants to compete in a boxing bout, so it will depend on what his intentions are for his next bout.

Chael Sonnen believes Francis Ngannou misplayed his hand

Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on Francis Ngannou's free agent status as the former heavyweight champion negotiated his next contract.

Sonnen uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he mentioned that he believes 'The Predator' misplayed his hand during the process. Instead of capitalizing on the leverage he had after leaving the UFC, he remained silent for too long, which resulted in him losing some of his leverage.

He said:

"It's not down to Francis and the PFL and I could make your brand better. Their brand could stay right where it is if somehow they can succeed at not letting their competitors go back. I don't know how to say this any clearer...But I brought it to you and I'm attempting to understand it from this standpoint, I worry that it's misplayed." [8:21 - 8:52]

