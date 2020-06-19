Breaking: Frank Camacho's new opponent at UFC on ESPN 11 revealed

Frank Camacho has to face a new opponent within very short notice at the upcoming UFC on ESPN 11 event

It's now been confirmed that the promotion has already finalized a new opponent for Camacho who was set to face Matt Frevola.

Frank Camacho

Frank Camacho has to face a new opponent within very short notice at the upcoming UFC on ESPN 11 event. It's now been confirmed that the promotion has already finalized a new opponent for Camacho who was set to face Matt Frevola.

Camacho will now face UFC debutant Justin Jaynes at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Jaynes gets the opportunity to step in on short notice because Camacho's original opponent Matt Frevola was pulled out of the event because one of his teammates tested positive for COVID-19. ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani revealed the news on Twitter.

Matt Frevola announces he’s out of this weekend’s card because his cornerman tested positive twice for COVID. Frevola tested negative twice. First UFC fighter to be removed due to a cornerman testing positive. As a result, Frank Camacho will now face newly-signed Justin Jaynes. https://t.co/fVE14rW1cz — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 18, 2020

"Matt Frevola announces he’s out of this weekend’s card because his cornerman tested positive twice for COVID. Frevola tested negative twice. First UFC fighter to be removed due to a cornerman testing positive. As a result, Frank Camacho will now face newly-signed Justin Jaynes."

Matt Frevola, who was scheduled to fight Frank Camacho at #UFCVegas3, was removed from the card after his cornerman tested positive for COVID-19 twice this week.



Camacho will now fight newly-signed Justin Jaynes. (via @arielhelwani) https://t.co/IRb3Rbelxo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 18, 2020

" Matt Frevola, who was scheduled to fight Frank Camacho at #UFCVegas3, was removed from the card after his cornerman tested positive for COVID-19 twice this week. Camacho will now fight newly-signed Justin Jaynes. (via @arielhelwani) "

Jaynes enters the UFC on the back of a hot streak of four consecutive first-round finishes. The “Guitar Hero” fought his last three fights under the WXC banner where he captured the promotion’s lightweight title. In his most recent fight, he defeated James Warfield-Lane via TKO in just over two minutes.

Camacho will be looking to get back to winning ways with a solid performance against Jaynes. In his last fight, Camacho succumbed to a first-round submission loss to Beneil Darisuh in October at UFC Singapore. “The Crank” is now 2-4 in his UFC career.

UFC on ESPN 11 is headlined by a heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov.