Breaking: Gaston Bolaños set to fight Marcus McGhee at UFC event in August

After impressing in their respective UFC debuts, it appears as though Gaston Bolaños and Marcus McGhee are set to clash in the octagon this August.

According to ESPN Deportes' Carlos Contreras Legaspi, a bout between Bolanos and McGhee has been added to the UFC on ESPN 49 event, which is scheduled to take place at the Apex on August 12. It should be an exciting fight as both competitors are riding high since making their promotional debuts.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi 🦁 @CCLegaspi



Via Per sources: Peruvian Gaston Bolaños vs. Marcus McGhee set for Aug 12th UFC event. Both fighters won in their promotional debut in recent weeks.Via @ESPNDeportes Per sources: Peruvian Gaston Bolaños vs. Marcus McGhee set for Aug 12th UFC event. Both fighters won in their promotional debut in recent weeks.Via @ESPNDeportes https://t.co/iNjxjwKNbB

'The Dreamkiller' is currently riding a two-fight winning streak and most recently earned a unanimous decision win over Aaron Phillips this past April. Prior to joining the promotion, all his fights took place in Bellator, where he amassed a 6-3 record, with all his wins coming via KO/TKO.

Meanwhile, 'The Maniac' is riding a three-fight winning streak that also includes a win this past April as he earned an impressive second-round submission win over Journey Newson. The 33-year-old has a 7-1 MMA record, with his lone career loss being a first-round submission loss to Rafael do Nascimento.

It will be interesting to see which competitor can continue the momentum from their promotional debut as their bout is a relatively quick turnaround.

What other bouts are scheduled for UFC on ESPN 49?

UFC on ESPN 49 is already shaping up to be an enteraining event as the promotion fills out the card.

A welterweight bout between Vicente Luque and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is set to headline the event. 'RDA' will look to continue his momentum following his submission win over Bryan Barberena, while Luque will look to snap his two-fight losing skid.

Other bouts on the card include a lightweight bout between Lando Vannata and Mike Breeden, and two strawweight bouts as Polyana Viana takes on Iasmin Lucindo, and Montserrat Ruiz takes on Jaqueline Amorim.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



MMA Fighting was the first to report the news. Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos have agreed to a welterweight UFC Fight Night main event July 15, sources confirmed with @marcraimondi MMA Fighting was the first to report the news. Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos have agreed to a welterweight UFC Fight Night main event July 15, sources confirmed with @marcraimondi.MMA Fighting was the first to report the news. https://t.co/56sv8zQMIB

Poll : 0 votes