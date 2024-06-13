BREAKING: Ikram Aliskerov replaces "violently ill" Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Saudi Arabia

In a wild turn of events on June 13, the UFC announced a new main event for UFC Saudi Arabia. With Khamzat Chimaev officially out of the fight with Robert Whittaker, 'Borz' has been replaced by rising contender Ikram Aliskerov.

Rumors of Chimaev being out of the fight originated earlier on the morning of the announcement but were not confirmed until Dana White released a video on social media with the report. According to the UFC CEO, Chimaev is "violently" ill and was forced to withdraw from the matchup nine days out.

In the video, White said:

"Unfortunately, Khamzat Chimaev is out of the fight next weekend in Saudi Arabia. He is violently — and I mean violently — ill... The replacement [will be] Ikram Aliskerov."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Aliskerov was scheduled to face promotional debutant Antonio Trocoli in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 93 on June 15 but will instead fly to Saudi Arabia for a chance to face the no. 2 ranked contender.

The rumors originated from Whittaker's social media when the former champion posted a highlight reel of his career with the caption:

"Anyone, anywhere, anytime"

Whittaker is coming off a decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 298. The win was his first since 2022 after losing to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290. With a victory on June 22, 'The Reaper' would have his first win streak since 2021.

Who has Ikram Aliskerov beaten in the UFC?

Ikram Aliskerov is not a fighter whom many casual fans would recognize but has been a highly-touted name amongst hardcore supporters and experts since his win over Mario Sousa on Dana White's Contender Series.

With roughly one year of octagon experience, Aliskerov has compiled a record of 2-0 in the UFC. The Russian debuted with an eye-opening knockout of Phil Hawes at UFC 288 and followed up his impressive showing with another early finish of Warlley Alves five months later.

Expand Tweet

Overall, Aliskerov enters UFC Saudi Arabia with a career record of 15-1. The lone defeat on his resume came at BRAVE CF 23 against Khamzat Chimaev, just over a year before the eventual phenom wound up in the UFC.

Before beginning his career in MMA, Aliskerov won multiple world championships in the Russian-born sport of Combat Sambo.

