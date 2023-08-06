Breaking: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland title fight set for UFC 293 in Sydney, per reports

The highly anticipated middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland has been confirmed for UFC 293 in Sydney.

While rumors and hints about the matchup had been circulating, a recent social media post from Spinnin Backfist has provided assurance that the fight is nearly set, with only minor details left to be worked out.

"UFC 293 MAIN EVENT IS HERE. Sean Strickland vs Israel Adesanya will headline #UFC293 in Sydney 🇦🇺 only a few small details left to be worked out before being announced," read a tweet.

Adesanya, the reigning middleweight champion, is coming off a thrilling victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, where he reclaimed his title. The Last Stylebender holds an impressive record of 24 wins and 2 losses in his career.

Strickland is on a roll with a two-fight win streak. In his latest outing at UFC on ESPN 48, he secured a TKO victory against Abusupiyan Magomedov. With a remarkable record of 27 wins and only five losses, the 32-year-old remains hungry to prove himself against the middleweight champion.