Breaking: Jake Paul's opponent revealed for co-headliner of upcoming event featuring Amanda Serrano's title defense

Jake Paul is set to return to the squared circle to face another seasoned professional boxer.

'The Problem Child' recently announced that he will fight Ryan Bourland in an eight-round cruiserweight contest on March 2 at the El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The bout will serve as the co-main event on a card headlined by women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, as she returns to her native Puerto Rico to take on Nina Meinke.

Bourland boasts a professional record of 17-2, including six wins by knockout. 'The Rhino' is also a former Golden Gloves champion and national junior Olympic-level boxer. The 35-year-old's last fight was a fifth-round TKO victory over Santario Martin in September 2022.

Bourland's experience and track record make him a formidable opponent that Paul must take seriously. He boasts more victories and knockouts than any of Paul's prior adversaries in the sport of boxing.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is coming off a first-round knockout win against Andre August last December. The upcoming fight marks Paul's third encounter with a professional boxer, with the first one being a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February 2023.

'The Problem Child' holds an 8-1 record since turning professional in 2020, racking up five knockouts, despite having no amateur career. He has previously secured victories over MMA legends and former champions such as Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz.

Following the fight announcement on Tuesday, Paul turned to Instagram to share his thoughts on his upcoming bout. He wrote:

"The goal is simple: build the skillset to become world champion. Next up is a guy who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do. Ryan 'The Rhino' Bourland. And just like the animal in his bone-chilling nickname… he is also endangered😂😅"

He added:

"On Saturday, March 2, as co-main to the Puerto Rican GOAT, Amanda Serrano, I’m fighting for experience, and to show my love to the island I call home, I’ll be donating my entire fight purse to my nonprofit Boxing Bullies to help renovate gyms across 🇵🇷 ."

Check out Jake Paul's post below: